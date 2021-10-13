first kisses between Mélanie and Jean-François, Nathalie crumples her suitors

M6 broadcast yesterday, Monday, October 11, episode 7 of Love is in the meadow. Couldn’t you watch it? Here is a little summary of what happened.

Farm stays continue at Nathalie, the breeder of calves under the mother installed in the Pays de la Loire. Bruno, the first to arrive at the single mom’s, has decided to surprise his beautiful and take her for a drive. The suitor has planned to drink a glass of champagne with the one who covets in front of the boats. Bruno, yet under the spell of Nathalie, begins to have doubts, because he hears her talk a lot about his work. The breeder, she admits facing the camera to have rather friendly feelings for her guest …

Nathalie will then pick up Stéphane, her second suitor, at the station. He can’t wait to find her. Nathalie tells her the color and tells her that she has a certain work rhythm on the farm. Without a filter, she also tells her suitor that she does not remember his letter too much and that she selected it because it “was the least ugly of the lot“. Sympathetic! Stéphane finds Bruno at the farm, the two of them confide in each other: they are not sure that their beautiful is really interested in them …

Stéphane pleases Nathalie rather well, but he is not in a very good mood, given the very fresh reception he received. He is disappointed and has the impression of having made a mistake on Nathalie’s account.

Sébastien’s crush on Karine the brunette is confirmed

In Ardèche, Carine (the blonde) has already arrived at Sébastien’s. She offers him a horseback ride, both joking and seeming quite complicit. Karine (the brunette) arrives by car, she can’t wait to find Sébastien. He gives her a warm welcome. The girls choose their room and the little troupe spend their first evening at 3. Sébastien talks a bit with Karine the brunette, he tries to probe her about his desire to be there. He recognizes again that he is more attracted to her. The next day, he shows the girls how to grow lavender. He offers a first tête-à-tête in the tractor to Carine the blonde. She has trouble feeling Sébastien and is less excited than the day before. Karine the brunette’s turn: she teases Sebastien about his accent. They laugh a lot …





In Picardy, at Hervé, things are accelerating. The young man invited his brother-in-law and his two sisters. Vanessa is quite comfortable with the guests. Hervé needs to debrief all this with his sisters, who clearly prefer Stéphanie. Hervé’s heart also leans towards the pretty blonde.

Vincent le Provençal refuses to tell girls where his preference goes

At Vincent le Provençal, it’s breakfast time. He takes the girls to see the horses. Hafsa is quite tired and rather withdrawn. Vincent likes Natacha’s sparkling side, he feels more naturally close to her. Natacha is riding a horse and seems quite at ease. The young woman confides that she enjoys this universe and would see herself living there. Then it was Hafsa’s turn to ride a horse one-on-one with Vincent. The horse trainer then invites the girls to the restaurant. Hafsa made herself beautiful for the occasion. Vincent speaks with the lines, tries to understand what they like – or not – as a couple. Hafsa makes it clear that she has character, and Vincent too… can it stick? Vincent wonders about Hafsa, he is afraid of resembling her too much … he refuses in any case for the moment to tell Natacha if he already has a preference for one of them.

In Switzerland, at Paulette’s: the donkey breeder offers Dan and Bruno a walk in the city of Sion. Everyone stops in the street to greet the bachelor, everyone knows her! Paulette is happy to see that her suitors are loosening up a bit, they are playing clowns. She takes them to discover an underground lake. The trio take a boat trip. The boys even have the right to a private concert during the walk and are very moved. In the evening, Dan offers to do karaoke. Paulette finds that Dan sings very well: he even sings a text for her, written by herself. For her, Dan is really obvious, a “spiritual knowledge”.

First kisses for Jean-François and Mélanie

Finally, head for Ariège, at Jean-François: the sheep farmer admits having fallen in love with Mélanie. Marie-Ange arrives first from Toulouse, then Mélanie joins them. Jean-François takes the girls to visit the sheepfold. They meet her children in passing. The breeder then goes on a quad bike ride with Marie-Ange. After a short walk in the forest, Marie-Ange tries a few approaches but the sheep farmer is not very receptive. Jean-François then leaves for a meeting with Mélanie. They talk a little about feelings. He explains to her that he fell in love with speed dating. We are witnessing a first rapprochement and little kisses …