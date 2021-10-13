first of three hearing days, to determine

The questions are many, after the shooting death of Yahna, on July 6, 2020, in the parking lot of Destreland. It is the daughter of the victim who is judged, as of this Wednesday, for this matricide. Jade was 15 at the time of the incident. She put forward six versions of the facts during the investigation.

The trial, which started to last three days, opened on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, shortly after 8:30 a.m., in the Pointe-à-Pitre court.

Teenage Jade is on trial for matricide, behind closed doors, in juvenile court, in courtroom 2. She is 16 and a half years old today.

On July 6, 2020, she would have fatally injured her mother, Yahna, a nurse at the CHU de la Guadeloupe, aged 39, with a firearm. Both were in the victim’s car, parked in front of the Destreland shopping center in Baie-Mahault.









© Eric Stimpfling

The search for the truth takes precedence

In the courtroom, everyone’s priority is to bring out the truth.

The truth must be told, be known and justice will make its decision. Master Jenny Morvan, lawyer for Jade

Me Jenny Morvan



•



© Eric Stimpfling – Guadeloupe The 1st

On the facts, there are so many versions which have been exposed, that I await from the public debate the light which will be able to be shed, at the same time in the real communication and in the informal communication, to really make me personally an idea. Master Roland Ezelin, lawyer for Jade’s grandfather and, therefore, for the civil party

The first quack occurred, less than an hour after the start of the trial: two important witnesses were missing. Defense counsel believes that “their presence is essential for the manifestation of the truth“. This incident resulted in a short suspension of the session, of about twenty minutes.

The morning was devoted to hearing the investigation director and ballistics and medical experts. Its specialists provided details to determine the causes and circumstances of the mother’s death. The trajectory of the bullet was studied.

During the lunch break, Me Roland Ezelin spoke. For him, the thesis of a premeditated act seems to be moving away.

There may be an accidental explanation. Master Roland Ezelin, lawyer for Jade’s grandfather and, therefore, for the civil party

Me Roland Ezelin



•



© Eric Stimpfling – Guadeloupe The 1st





Nothing is final, however. The hypotheses are put forward and studied.

A defense hypothesis was deemed plausible by the doctor in charge of the findings and who carried out the autopsy of the victim’s body: the teenager could have been in the back seat, while her mother would have been instead of the driver, according to Me Ezelin.

The court also tried to sort out the different versions of the facts put forward by the accused minor, explained Maître Jenny Morvan:

There was, at one point, a consistency, an evolution, in particular of what happened inside the car. Master Jenny Morvan, lawyer for Jade

Me Jenny Morvan



•



© Eric Stimpfling – Guadeloupe The 1st

The trial is ongoing.









© Eric Stimpfling

Several versions of the facts

The weapon used on the day of the tragedy was a Glock 25. It belongs to Jade’s father.

Her mother died two days after being shot in the head.

Why did such an irreparable act occur? Difficult to know.

During the investigation, conducted by the judicial police, Jade gave no less than six different versions, to explain what happened.

During the three days that the trial will last in camera, the juvenile court ruling in criminal matters, composed of a professional judge and two civil judges, will have to determine the circumstances of this matricide. Why did the bullet go? Was it an accident or was there premeditation?

The teenager risks 18 months in prison, in the first hypothesis and 20 years, if her guilt is recognized.

The defense lawyer rightly explains that this case cannot leave anyone indifferent:

Master Jenny Morvan



•



© Eric Stimpfling – Guadeloupe The 1st