First trailer of “Home Sweet Home Alone”, the remake of “Mum, I missed the plane”

This new film, starring young actor Archie Yates as the kid forgotten at home by his parents, will be released exclusively on Disney + on Friday, November 12.

A wind of nostalgia will blow over the holiday season. Disney + unveiled the first trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the remake of Mom I missed the plane. It will be released exclusively on the streaming platform on Friday, November 12.

1990 film that has become a cult, Mom I missed the plane followed young Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin), left alone at home by his parents at Christmas time. The new film, directed by Dan Mazer, also tells the story of a family overwhelmed by the preparations for going on vacation, and who end up leaving without their son.





This time around, the abandoned but resourceful kid is called Max Mercer, and is played by young British actor Archie Yates, seen in Jojo rabbit. As the trailer shows, his family is in Tokyo (and not Paris like in the first film), and if Max takes the opportunity to do whatever he wants (starting with eating way too much M & M’s), he He too, like Kevin McCallister before him, will have to defend his house against burglars.

