five dead in archery attack, man arrested by police

Norwegian police officers in the streets of Kongsberg, southwest of Oslo, Wednesday, October 13. HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN / AP

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and injured two others on Wednesday (October 13th) in Kongsberg, south-eastern Norway, before being arrested by police.

“I can unfortunately confirm that there are five people dead and two who are injured”local police official Oyvind Aas said during a press briefing. The two injured were hospitalized in critical care units but, according to Aas, there is no indication that their lives are in danger. One of them was an off-duty policeman who was in a shop, one of the multiple locations where the attack occurred.

A suspect has been arrested. “According to the information we have now, there is only one person involved in these acts”, added the policeman. The motivations for the attack are still unknown at this stage.

An arrow stuck in a city wall in Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN / AP

No other suspects wanted

“Given the unfolding of the facts, it is natural to assess whether it is a terrorist attack”, he said in another press briefing. “The suspect has not been heard and it is too early to comment on his motives”, he added, specifying that the investigators kept “All open possibilities”.

The internal intelligence services (PST) have been placed on alert, a spokesperson told Agence France-Presse (AFP). “For the moment, these are only conjectures”said spokesman Martin Bernsen when asked about the possibility of a terrorist attack.





Police have not provided details of the suspect other than that it is a man who was taken to the police station in the nearby town of Drammen. She neither confirmed nor denied that he was known to the services. No other suspect is actively sought.

“These events shake us”, said Prime Minister Erna Solberg, whose last day in office is. On Thursday, she will give up her post to Labor Jonas Gahr Store, winner of the September 13 legislative elections.

Previous far-right attacks

Informed at 6:13 pm, the police arrested the suspect at 6:47 pm In the small town of nearly 25,000 inhabitants, about 80 kilometers west of Oslo, access to the scene of the attack, in the city center, was blocked by a police cordon and officers. On Twitter, local police wrote that a man had been observed, armed with a bow and arrows, and that he had used them when targeting people.

The inhabitants were called to stay at home. Several neighborhoods were cordoned off, television footage showing a large deployment of armed police forces and ambulances. A helicopter and a team of deminers were also dispatched. The Norwegian police directorate has decreed that police officers, who are usually unarmed, will carry weapons on a temporary basis throughout the country.

The NRK public broadcaster showed on its website a photo sent by a witness showing a black arrow stuck firmly in a wall. In other photos, you could see what looks like competition arrows lying on the ground.

In the past, Norway, a traditionally peaceful nation, has been the target of far-right attacks. On July 22, 2011, Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people by detonating a bomb near the seat of government in Oslo, killing eight, before opening fire on a Labor Youth rally on the island of Utoya, causing 69 other victims.

In August 2019, Philip Manshaus also shot in a mosque near Oslo, before being overpowered by worshipers, without causing serious injuries. He had previously racially shot his adoptive Asian half-sister. Several plans for Islamist attacks were also thwarted.

