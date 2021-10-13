five finalists in the running including Thomas B. Reverdy, Christine Angot leaves the list

On Wednesday October 13, the Femina Prize jury selected five novels in its last selection, excluding, among others, those of Christine Angot or Abel Quentin. The finalists are Clara Dupont-Monod, Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, Thomas B. Reverdy, Nina Bouraoui and Mohamed Mbougar Sarr.

In the foreign novel as in the essay, five titles were also selected by this exclusively female jury. These three Femina prizes must be awarded on October 25 at the Carnavalet museum in Paris.

Novels in French:

Nina Bouraoui, Satisfaction (JC Lattès)

Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, The son of the man (Gallimard)

Clara Dupont-Monod, Adapt (Stock)

Thomas B. Reverdy, Climax (Flammarion)

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, The Most Secret Memory of Men (Philippe Rey)

Foreign novels:

Ahmet Altan, Mrs Hayat (South Acts, Turkey)

Jan Carson, The Fire Throwers (Sabine Wespieser, United Kingdom)

Daniel Loedel, Hades, Argentina (La Croisée, United States)

Joyce Maynard, Where happy people lived (Philippe Rey, United States)

Leonardo Padura, Dust in the wind (Métailié, Cuba)





Tests:

Frédéric Gros, Shame is a revolutionary feeling (Albin Michel)

Claude Habib, The trans question (Gallimard)

Arthur Lochmann, Touch the vertigo (Flammarion)

Amos Reichman, Jacques Schiffrin, a publisher in exile (Seuil)

Perrine Simon-Nahum, Modern unreason (The Observatory)