Fnatic impaled on RNG in this 2nd day of Worlds 2021

Another defeat for the Fnatic in these 2021 Worlds of League of Legends who unfortunately lost to RNG on behalf of the second day of the group stage of the Main Event. They will return to the Chemin de la Faille tomorrow to face PSG.Talon.

Fnatic tried, but RNG was stronger

Returning to Summoner’s Rift with a new European team. After Rogue, it’s Fnatic’s turn to face a new opponent in the second day of the Main Event group stage. These Worlds 2021 do not go as planned for the vice-champions of Europe, more particularly on the side of the line-up itself since it unfortunately has to compose without its botlaner, Upset, absent for family reasons and who had to urgently return home to Germany. Bean, his replacement, did his best to make up for Upset’s absence, but the first game against Hanwha Life Esports was pretty complicated.

Certainly easy to say, but the Fnatics absolutely need to pull themselves together and move on. It is a tad chaotic on the side of the formation at the beginning of the game with decisions which are difficult to justify, in particular on the Bwipo side, which are costing the Europeans dearly. It tries to save the furniture on the botlane side, with Bean in particular showing the extent of his abilities on Ashe, but his mates have a hard time keeping up. The Fnatic are pushing and doing their utmost to try to gain the advantage, but the RNGs are responding. We cannot say that the FNC are sitting there doing nothing, but it is sorely lacking in thought in their decision-making and in their positioning; they give the impression of wanting to play the steamrollers, but they play without control, without vision, without thinking. So yes, at times it goes, but they are not facing a European team, they are facing the champions of the LPL Spring Split and winner of the MSI 2021.

The Fnatic are doing the best they can given the context and the situation, but the level of play offered today is far from that expected at this level of the competition. There are big moments of hesitation on the RNG side at times, certainly they do not expect such sluggish play from their opponents, but the Chinese have made the difference, especially in teamfights and in controlling objectives. . Unsurprisingly, the RNGs are essential and remain for the moment undefeated in these Worlds, while Fnatic takes a position at the bottom of the classification of this group C.

