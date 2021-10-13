food giants singled out for agreement

A hundred companies are suspected of having concerted not to communicate on the presence or not of this endocrine disruptor in its metal packaging.

The Competition Authority announced Tuesday that it had notified grievances to 101 companies and 14 professional food manufacturing and sales organizations, accused of having concealed the possible presence of bisphenol A or substitutes in food containers.

“The accused entities are accused of having agreed not to communicate on the presence or on the composition of certain materials in contact with food, to the detriment of consumers.“, Said the French gendarme of competition in a press release. Clearly, to have agreed not to communicate on the presence or not of this endocrine disruptor in their packaging. What as a coordinated movement of actors, can be considered as an obstacle to competition.

Bisphenol A is a chemical used in particular in the manufacture of plastics, classified by the National Food Safety Agency (ANSES) as an endocrine disruptor, capable of interfering with our hormonal system. It was also used in certain metal packaging which was coated on the inside with a protective layer. It has been banned in France since 2015 in food containers, but also since 2020 in sales receipts.





The metal packaging concerned

According to our information, the alleged facts are between 2010 and 2015, and concern metal packaging more than plastic containers. In addition, at the time, the much criticized compound was not yet banned, with companies benefiting between 2012 and 2015 from a transition period to remove bisphenol A from their food packaging. When questioned, the Competition Authority also specifies “there is no evidence that bisphenol A is currently in food containers“.

The Wise Men of the Rue de L’Échelle keep secret the list of companies and professional organizations concerned and notified of the procedure “a few days ago“, According to a press release from the Authority. But already, the Swiss giant Nestlé reacted on Wednesday specifying that if some of its subsidiaries were incriminated, it “categorically denied these allegations “.

Fine up to 10% of worldwide turnover

The case could gain momentum. “All the major players in the sector are concerned», Adds a source close to the matter. Still, the notification of grievances does not for the moment predict the guilt of the actors. On the other hand, if they were confused, they risk a fine of up to 10% of their worldwide turnover. A contradictory investigation must still take place, to allow them to defend themselves: it will be only after this that the Authority will determine whether its complaints are founded.

Endocrine disruptors, present in many everyday products, have been the subject of lively controversy for several years. From January 1, 2022, the law will oblige manufacturers of products containing it to “make available to the public»Information on the presence of these substances.