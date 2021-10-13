Foot OL – OL: Cherki wants to play with Mbappé, Lyon is warned – Olympique Lyonnais

Author of a goal with the Hopes, Tuesday night in Serbia, Rayan Cherki sent a message to Kylian Mbappé. Olympique Lyonnais probably heard it.

Summoned for the first time with the France Espoirs team for the two qualifying matches for Euro 2023, Rayan Cherki filled Sylvain Ripoll by scoring three goals, including the one concluding the score in Serbia. In order to show his joy, the Olympique Lyonnais midfielder imitated the famous celebration of Kylian Mbappé’s arms crossed. Last week, the PSG and France team striker confided that he appreciated the profile of the young OL player he described as ” beautiful talent “. A message that obviously warmed the heart of one who is, for the moment, under the orders of Peter Bosz only a luxury replacement with only 101 minutes played in Ligue 1 in 5 games. Far from being too impatient, the number 18 of Lyon however knows what he wants and he said it clearly after the victory of the Espoirs in Serbia.

Rayan Cherki meets Kylian Mbappé

Questioned by Canal + Sport, Rayan Cherki mentioned this celebration version Kylian Mbappé and the relationship he now has with the candidate for the Ballon d’Or. ” His words made me happy. I speak with him quite often. He gives me a lot of advice before the matches and I hope to be able to evolve one day with him “, Confided the young prodigy from Lyon about the striker of Paris Saint-Germain. It remains to be seen whether this possibility of evolving with Kylian Mbappé will be done in a club, and this limits the choice for Rayan Cherki, or if it will be in the jersey of the France team. For this, it will already be necessary for the latter to settle permanently in Peter Bosz’s 11, but given his talent it is difficult to see how this could not be the case. As a reminder, Cherki is under contract with Olympique Lyonnais until June 2023.