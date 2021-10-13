Foot OL – OL: Grenier begged him, Aulas gave in – Olympique Lyonnais

Left free by Stade Rennais last June, Clément Grenier has still not bounced back. The midfielder therefore asked Olympique Lyonnais to train with the reserve team of his training club.

Clément Grenier is back under the colors of Olympique Lyonnais. Still without a club since the end of his contract at Stade Rennais this summer, the 30-year-old is training with the reserve team of Les Gones. No lease has been signed. It is quite simply a service rendered by his former superior. ” I made a phone call to President Jean-Michel Aulas who answered me kindly, and who accepted my request to come and train to talk to me and prepare the rest. », Confided the free player.

The call of the foot of Grenier

“ I am without a club and needed to train with a group, he added. Coming home is always a pleasure and the welcome is so good. A pleasant environment for Clément Grenier who was starting to tire of his individual sessions. ” I worked for two and a half months with a physical trainer, it was getting a little long on my own, admitted the native of Annonay. I missed the group and the changing rooms. That’s why I made this decision, I asked the club and the president if it was possible. During this time, the community remains on the lookout for the slightest proposal.





“ There is always a bit of uncertainty while waiting to find a new project, a new challenge. It requires training, continuing to talk, regaining marks on the field. Physically, I feel very good, I have worked well. Now it’s the pitch, the ball, the fun and we’ll see what happens. I don’t ask myself any questions, I asked myself enough during the transfer window. I prefer to stay calm, calm, work well and we’ll see if someone is able to trust me “, Slipped Clément Grenier, whose situation allowed him to join a club at any time.