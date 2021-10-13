Foot OM – Sale OM: Shattering revelations on McCourt

Despite persistent rumors of the acquisition of Olympique de Marseille, it is the English club Newcastle that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has just bought.

No further than this summer, some journalists were nevertheless affirmative about the sale of Olympique de Marseille by Frank McCourt to Saudi Arabia. With this sudden takeover of Newcastle in England, rumors logically take the lead in the wing. Ultimately, there is no longer any chance of seeing Frank McCourt cede his club to Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, the #saleOM is a real sea serpent and in that sense, it wouldn’t be surprising to see new rumors emerge on social media.

Especially since we can count for this on some journalists adept at rumors of the sale of Olympique de Marseille. On Canal + Sport Afrique, Nabil Djellit, for example, made some revelations on this bubbling issue. According to the transfer window specialist, it is clear that Frank McCourt wants to sell the Marseille club. The one who regularly works on La Chaîne L’Equipe, however, believes that according to him, no sale is to be expected in the short term. Something to make OM supporters doubtful, who are no longer in such a hurry as before to see their club change hands, as the management of Pablo Longoria has reassured a lot of people in recent months.

OM is for sale

“I’m a little dubious about the rumors about the OM Sale. Saudi Arabia is a returning sea serpent. The Saudis, the club they bought is Newcastle, it’s not OM! Then, you have to see if the guy who would be interested in Marseille is well placed in the royal court. Is it part of the current soft-power development project? The Saudis want to thwart the actions of the Qataris, their geopolitical rivals. This duel gives arguments on the fact that the Saudis can be interested in Marseilles ” launched the consultant of C + Sport Africa before continuing his argument on his theory regarding the sale or not of the Olympique de Marseille by Frank McCourt.





No sale to be expected in the short term?

“I heard that the sale of OM was advanced, but I do not really believe it. In the short term, no. I think OM is on sale, without saying so. Because if McCourt says so, the price drops directly. So yes, there may be Gulf interests. Now, it is still revealing of the OM project. Because all the supporters think of only one thing, it is that the club is sold. They do not believe in the current shareholder to meet their expectations, their desires, their dreams. This is above all the failure of OM ” concluded Nabil Djellit, for whom the sale of OM is not a fantasy, and however does not have much chance of succeeding in the very short term.

Main source of rumors about a sale of Olympique de Marseille to Saudi Arabia, Thibaut Vézirian for his part put a part in the machine on his YouTube account. And the takeover of Newcastle by the Saudi Public Investment Fund has yet to get the better of the ex-columnist of L’Equipe d’Estelle. “The PIF has nothing to do with OM? Indeed, the Saudi investment fund that buys Newcastle has nothing to do with the process that there is in Marseille, the restructuring. After having bought Newcastle, the investment fund could link up with clubs like Inter or OM ” notably launched the journalist, who refuses to put a definitive cross on the sale of Marseille to the Saudis.