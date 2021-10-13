Foot PSG – Wijnaldum fired by PSG in the winter transfer window?

In an interview with Dutch television earlier this week, Georginio Wijnaldum expressed his discomfort at PSG.

Relegated behind Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Marco Verratti in the hierarchy of midfielders by Mauricio Pochettino, the former Liverpool captain struggles to win at Paris Saint-Germain. His playing time has been reduced to heartache and Georginio Wijnaldum was left on the bench for the first big European shock of the season against Manchester City, a strong choice from Mauricio Pochettino. “I can’t say I’m completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted. But it’s football and I’m going to have to learn to deal with it ” expressed Wijnaldum, disappointed by his debut at Paris SG.

This malaise could have consequences for the short-term future of Georginio Wijnaldum because according to information from Todo Fichajes, several big European teams are monitoring the situation of the vice-captain of the Netherlands with the greatest attention. AC Milan and Manchester United, for example, have expressed their interest in the PSG midfielder and would be inclined to relaunch him, from the winter transfer window if possible. For his part, Georginio Wijnaldum did not expressly ask the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain to leave.

Wijnaldum is thinking of leaving PSG

But in private, the ex-Liverpool midfielder does not hide that the current situation does not suit him and that he could be tempted by a departure, six months or a year only after his signature in France. FC Barcelona, ​​who were close to signing Wijnaldum before the Dutchman finally signed up for PSG, are also interested. Problem, the player is no longer free and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi will demand at least 30 million euros to let him go. Enough to achieve a great added value for Paris SG in the event of a short-term departure.