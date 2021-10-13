Football Italy – Mike Maignan absent for 2 months, here is Tatarusanu!

Having concerns on his left wrist, Mike Maignan must undergo surgery which risks putting an end to his year 2021. AC Milan has already recruited a new goalkeeper.

At first, the Italian press had mentioned an absence of ten to fifteen days for Mike Maignan the former goalkeeper of the LOSC to undergo a small intervention on the left wrist on the return of the victory of France in the League of Nations. Suffering since the match against Liverpool in the Champions League, the AC Milan goalkeeper had no other choice. But this Wednesday, the Italian press says that this operation should take not far from two months, and it could even be that Mike Maignan is done with the year 2021. Because if the ligament of the wrist of the tricolor international goalkeeper is affected, then it is two months that will be essential before his return, while if it is only a vascular problem, the goalkeeper of AC Milan can return in six weeks, specified Professor Pegoli, specialist in the main, to the specialized site Milan News.





Tatarusanu, replacement in Lyon to start at AC Milan

To replace Mike Maignan, he is a well-known goalkeeper in France, who will inherit the number 1 since it is Ciprian Tatarusanu, who played in Nantes and Lyon before joining AC Milan last year for 0.5 million euros. And the Lombard club also decided on Wednesday to recruit Antonio Mirante, the 38-year-old Italian goalkeeper left free by AS Roma, the Milan leaders having been authorized by UEFA to include the latter on his list for the League. champions due to the long-term absence of Mike Maignan, who will also miss the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup scheduled for November with the France team.