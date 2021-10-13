For an informed debate on our energy mix

Editorial of the “World”. The observation drawn by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its annual report published Wednesday, October 13 is relentless. The path to contain global warming to 1.5 ° C, as recommended by the 2015 Paris Agreement, is still largely out of reach. While the energy transition towards carbon neutrality in 2050 has indeed started, its pace is still very insufficient to achieve the objectives set by the international community.

Two weeks before the opening of the Glasgow conference on climate change, COP26, the conclusions of the World Energy Outlook of the IEA sounds like yet another red flag on the slowness of a process whose necessity is matched only by its complexity. If the reduction in CO emissions 2 There is now a consensus, the modalities to achieve this remain to be defined, including in France. It is a question of determining which energy mix will make it possible to carry out the most effective transition to respond to the absolute urgency of the fight against climate change.

The work of the IEA, like that of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, calls for pragmatism on the subject, because there is no magic recipe. The only certainty is the need to stop investing in fossil fuels. Beyond that, it is a question of arbitrating between imperfect solutions.

Renewable energies like solar and wind have clear advantages in terms of CO emissions 2 . However, their deployment comes up against increasingly significant physical and societal limits. The land potentially available to accommodate them is not infinitely expandable, especially as the facilities increasingly arouse the rejection of local residents.





Nuclear power also emits very little CO 2 and has the advantage over renewable energies of being “controllable”, ie independent of the vagaries of the weather. On the other hand, the treatment of radioactive waste as well as the cost of construction and dismantling of the installations constitute serious handicaps.

However, both the IEA and the IPCC believe that the energy transition will be difficult to do without nuclear power, if only to support the electrification which is accelerating in industry and transport. France, whose electricity production comes 67% from the atom, has set itself the goal of reducing this share to 50% by 2035. But beyond that, the future is still unclear.

Emmanuel Macron has just set a first milestone with the presentation, Tuesday, October 12, of the France 2030 investment plan. This notably provides for the financing of small reactors as well as ambitions in the production of “green” hydrogen in which the nuclear power will inevitably have its share. It remains to be decided on the main one, that is to say the future of the existing plants and the possible deployment of new EPRs. The Head of State must decide from the end of October when RTE, the body guaranteeing electricity supply, will publish its scenarios for 2050.

The moment is important because France will enter the presidential campaign. If the candidates play the game, it will be an opportunity to debate and democratically decide on an eminently divisive subject. The issue of the energy mix affects the future of the planet, the competitiveness of the economy and the sovereignty of the country. The debate must be up to the stakes.