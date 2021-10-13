for Arnaud Montebourg, Emmanuel Macron’s assessment is “destructive” for “made in France”

Emmanuel Macron unveils, Tuesday, October 12, his investment plan, with the idea of ​​investing in the technologies that will make France in 2030. But six months before the presidential election of 2022, is the context favorable to such a plan, which will cost between 30 and 50 billion euros? “It is true that one can wonder why these investments were not made five years earlier. I left to Emmanuel Macron, who succeeded me at the Ministry of the Economy, 34 plans industrial, in all areas of technology, which have been abandoned “, recalls Arnaud Montebourg on the set of “4 Vérités” of France 2, Tuesday.





The 2022 presidential candidate also deplores that the “made in France”, which he defended, has “took a hell of a beating”, describing Emmanuel Macron’s record as “destructive” in this domain. “I think that when we have a technology, that we master it, and while we are the industrial red lantern of the five European powers, we can defend our interests”, he believes. Is nuclear part of it? For Arnaud Montebourg, according to “an ecological vision of the problem of the decarbonisation of the economy”, it will be necessary “get rid of the oil, which governs all our lives”. So there will be “no other choice”, according to him, than to have “a sort of combination of renewable energies and nuclear”.