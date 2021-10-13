Formula 1 | Red Bull doesn’t rule out another engine penalty for Verstappen

Red Bull changed Max Verstappen’s engine in Sochi so that the Dutch driver could lead the charge in the championship without risking breakage. Nevertheless, Christian Horner, the team manager, admits that it is not excluded that he may need a fifth propellant block.

“I think under normal circumstances we should be able to get there with the penalty we took in Sochi” explains Horner. “Because yes, that gives us three engines still alive in our pool.”

“We’re not down to one engine. So it looks like, theoretically, we might be able to get to the end of the season. But never say never.”

Horner in any case congratulates his team for a very good result in Turkey, as Verstappen and Sergio Pérez finished second and third, the Dutchman even regaining control of the championship.

“Getting the points we got in both championships, drivers and constructors shows that the team did a great job because we were a little out of the game on Friday.”





“You could say it was the strongest circuit we’ve seen so far for Mercedes this season, so having two cars on the podium and taking the lead in the drivers’ championship was a positive day for us.”

As for engine penalties, the saga may not be over between Red Bull and Mercedes F1 because Toto Wolff admits that the engine that remains in Hamilton in his pool could also cause problems.

“That fourth engine can last until the end of the season, but there might be a point where we say it’s worth getting a new one because the other is still in danger. something that will be monitored as it goes. “