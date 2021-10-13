Four-day week, you dream of it, Spain will experience it

Spain will experiment with the four-day week on a large scale thanks to 200 volunteer companies for three years.

The four-day week makes you dream? Spain is on the way to achieving it. Our neighbor is going to try a large-scale experiment over three years thanks to 200 volunteer companies. “The objective of this test is to compare the companies which have implemented the measure and the others, in order to assess the effects,” recalls France TV Info.

Desigual signs for the 4-day week

Desigual, the famous clothing brand, has signed an agreement. A vote was taken internally: 86% of employees agreed to reduce their working time by 13% by reducing their wages by 6.5%.

“It’s obvious that reducing working hours requires being more efficient than ever, and we assume that some projects will not be given priority. Everyone is required to make an effort, “the group’s director of human resources, Coral Alcaraz, told BFMTV. Employees who do not want to change will have to leave the company.





Spain will devote a budget of 50 million euros to this experiment. The idea, put forward by the radical left party Más País, founded by elders of Podemos, was taken up by the government of Pedro Sánchez.

“A happy employee is much more productive”

Some companies, like Delsol in Andalusia, have already implemented this four-day week, with a rather positive result. It is the first Spanish company to have done so in January 2020. “This has been beneficial for both employees and the company. The worker has gained emotional balance. However, a happy employee is much more productive and , therefore, it will save the company more money. The absenteeism rate has fallen by almost 20% and the turnover has also increased by 20% “, rejoices Ana Arroyo, director of human ressources.

An employee says he lost 46 kg after having changed his life: “I learned to cook and started to play sports”. Not to mention the free time to visit family or practice new activities.

The fears of the opposition

However, this initiative is not applauded by everyone. The opposition and some economists are very skeptical. Critics also recall that Spain is made up of Small SME who might have more difficulty setting up the four-day week. To be continued, therefore.