four meetings at the US Open and Wimbledon in the sights of an anti-corruption organization

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) struck again on Tuesday, October 12. And this time, it is the US Open which is at the heart of the quarterly report of the organization commissioned by the major bodies of world tennis (ATP, WTA, ITF) to fight against corruption in the world of the little yellow ball. since 2008 (ex-TIU) and in particular in the world of sports betting.

Two matches are thus pointed out as being suspect by the ITIA during the American Major without specifying which ones. Recall that already two meetings at Wimbledon had been the subject of a report. In all, no less than 38 alerts on suspicious bets between July and September 2021 were given.





However, the ITIA specifies in its quarterly report that an alert in itself is not necessarily proof of a match-fixing. “Unusual betting patterns can arise for many reasons other than match-fixing – for example poor odds fixing; well-informed betting; the physical condition, fatigue or form of the player; playing conditions and personal circumstances.“