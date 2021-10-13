“France 2030”: economists point to risks in the execution of the plan

Posted on Oct 13, 2021 at 7:00 amUpdated Oct 13, 2021, 9:09 AM

Thirty billion euros to allow France to regain its sovereignty in strategic areas and boost its future growth. For economists interviewed by “Les Echos”, the France 2030 investment plan, presented this Tuesday by Emmanuel Macron, is certainly going in the right direction. It nonetheless arouses very varied appreciations, according to the experts interviewed: from the “impression of déjà vu” pointed out by François Ecalle, former magistrate at the Court of Auditors and founder of the Fipeco site, to the tip of the hat. ‘Elie Cohen who salutes a “remarkable work”.





The latter, director emeritus at the CNRS, is one of the most enthusiastic. “With the France 2030 plan, Macron has sought to reconnect with major Colbertist projects,” he applauds. Mini nuclear power plants, hydrogen, electromobility, agriculture, etc. : “The themes are well chosen: they meet the double objective of consolidating and reinvigorating the industrial bases of France while taking some bets for the future”, he judges. While France is the country that has suffered the most from deindustrialisation and has limited resources, “that’s what had to be done”, according to him.