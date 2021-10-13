France team – Blues: His problem with Kylian Mbappé, his opposition with Karim Benzema: Giroud accuses the media

It’s an interview that ended up costing him dearly. A short sentence, above all, on these “balloons that do not arrive“. It triggered the ire of Kylian Mbappé and, today, if Olivier Giroud is no longer part of Didier Deschamps’ plans, it is also because the coach, master of communication, has not forgiven him for this exit. In the columns of the Guardian, Giroud explained himself. And for him, everything is just a story of media buzz: “The media tried to blame it and said it ruined the atmosphere within the team., explained the second top scorer in the history of the Blues. But let’s see ! We had an adult conversation and there was no longer a problem.“

If Mbappé expressed his incomprehension at a press conference a few days later, the case was quickly closed according to Giroud: “It was really just a detail, he confided. He was a little upset for two days even though I explained to him that I did not specifically point the finger at him. I didn’t mean to be hard on anyone.“Giroud therefore accuses the media of having made the sauce go up artificially. An argument that comes back to his mouth when discussing his relationship with Karim Benzema.

Benzema, Pogba: who is the best player in the final? And the tournament?

Serie A

Theo Hernandez tested positive for Covid-19 33 MINUTES AGO

Benzema? “A media trick to bring out that we were always opposed”

“You had the pro-Benzema and the pro-Giroud. I always said I had no problem with him and loved playing with him, but it was a media trick to bring out that we were always opposed.“, explained the striker of AC Milan. The fact remains that this story of kart and Formula 1, which he took”with smile“, did not emanate from a newspaper, neither from a radio, nor from a television but from the official account of Karim Benzema.

“The Blues don’t like comfort, they need to be pushed around”

Absent from gatherings since the end of the Euro, Giroud has not yet drawn a line on the Blues: “I don’t think I’ll ever say I’m retiring internationally. If the coach needs me, I will go. “But, at 35 and while the France team has regained its splendor without him, it has never seemed so far since his debut …

League 1 An endless absence: Sergio Ramos should miss Angers and Leipzig 36 MINUTES AGO