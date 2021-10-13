France team – Blues: His problem with Kylian Mbappé, his opposition with Karim Benzema: Giroud accuses the media

Benzema, Pogba: who is the best player in the final? And the tournament?
Theo Hernandez tested positive for Covid-19
33 MINUTES AGO
Benzema? “A media trick to bring out that we were always opposed”
“You had the pro-Benzema and the pro-Giroud. I always said I had no problem with him and loved playing with him, but it was a media trick to bring out that we were always opposed.“, explained the striker of AC Milan. The fact remains that this story of kart and Formula 1, which he took”with smile“, did not emanate from a newspaper, neither from a radio, nor from a television but from the official account of Karim Benzema.
“The Blues don’t like comfort, they need to be pushed around”
Absent from gatherings since the end of the Euro, Giroud has not yet drawn a line on the Blues: “I don’t think I’ll ever say I’m retiring internationally. If the coach needs me, I will go. “But, at 35 and while the France team has regained its splendor without him, it has never seemed so far since his debut …
An endless absence: Sergio Ramos should miss Angers and Leipzig
36 MINUTES AGO
Four goals against his own camp: a futsal team shows no game, the coach dismissed
4 HOURS AGO