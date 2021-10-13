France victim of an injustice?

Despite its world title in 2018 and its recent victory in the League of Nations, France will have to be content with third place in the next Fifa ranking.

Belgium is still the best team in the world. At least if we are to believe the FIFA rankings. Despite its two defeats against Italy and France, the Red Devils will indeed retain their first place in the standings. Brazil had the opportunity to seize pole position but the draw conceded in Colombia (0-0) ruined their hopes of reclaiming the world throne.

As for France, despite its triumph in the League of Nations three years after its victory at the World Cup in Russia, it will have to be satisfied with getting back on the podium to the detriment of England. It seems inevitably surprising that the team holding two of the three main titles at stake in Europe must be satisfied with an accessit when the classification is dominated by a nation, which has chained elimination in the semi-finals at the World Cup, in quarter-finals at the Euro and again in the semi-final at the League of Nations. Or when his runner-up was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the World Cup and then was beaten in the final at the Copa America.





Belgium’s defeats not taken into account

Another oddity noted, France is also the nation that has lost the least often since June 2018 and the introduction of the new ranking system, which only adds or subtracts points according to the results obtained in each match (to summarize, a team scores points for victory or draw and loses points for defeat). The Blues have indeed lost only three matches – against the Netherlands, Turkey and Finland – when Belgium has six losses and Brazil four.

But both Belgium and Brazil chose their moments to lose better. Indeed, no point is deducted in case of defeat during a final phase of a major competition. The four setbacks recorded by Belgium at the World Cup, at the Euro and therefore during the League of Nations did not burden the accounts of the Red Devils. Only the two losses conceded by the Red Devils against England and Switzerland during the Nations League group stages were taken into account.

France has also won less often than its opponents, however, with Didier Deschamps’ men counting 32 wins in 47 matches against 39 in 49 matches for Belgium and 34 in 46 matches for Brazil. The 12 draws recorded by the Blues over the past three years have therefore also taken part in third place.