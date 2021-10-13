Free breaks the price of its 80 GB 4G mobile plan!

Free has accustomed us to offering unbeatable prices, and yet: the operator is still doing strong in October with a new very interesting promotion.

Admittedly, 5G is on everyone’s lips, but most of the time it requires the purchase of a new phone… and that is to say that some of them are not particularly accessible. If you therefore intend to take advantage of this good old 4G and, in addition, benefiting from a mini price, Free could well have the ideal solution: a monthly plan of 80 GB at only 10.99 euros! The offer is obviously limited until October 19, so hurry.

Free: an 80GB 4G + package at only 10.99 euros per month!

Suffice to say that at this price, the offer is particularly interesting. If you choose this package 4G + before October 19, you will be able to benefit from a price of 10.99 euros per month for one year, after which you switch automatically and if you wish to a Free 5G plan at € 19.99 per month. A great opportunity to make a smooth transition and, above all, at a discounted price.

The 80 GB Free Plan, an offer with unlimited calls and SMS

This package therefore allows you certain significant advantages: first of all, as its name suggests, 80 GB per month in 4G + for one year. After this period, you can enjoy 5G or even 5G unlimited if you are a Freebox subscriber! If you are not, 150 GB per month in 5G will be granted to you for 19.99 euros per month.





During this first year, you are also entitled to 8 GB in 4G per month abroad in 4G then, after 25 GB per month. What’s more, unlimited calls, SMS and MMS are also included, and for as long as you will be subscribed!

The icing on the cake for football fans, Free Ligue 1 is included and will allow you to follow the best of the famous championship from your smartphone with the clips of the matches. It’s always good to take.

