Free transfers, role of agents … How does the cyclist transfer window work?

The arrival of Peter Sagan at TotalEnergies, that of Bryan Coquard at Cofidis… The movements of the riders between the different teams agitated the end of the season. But unlike other sports, such as football, these transfers do not generate any compensation between teams. Behind the scenes, more and more agents negotiate the contracts and salaries of runners so that they can concentrate on the sporting aspect of their profession.

“I hate the word ‘transfer window’, advances Philippe Raimbaud, runners agent. It suggests that we sell cows, that we evaluate meat, that is a misnomer and derogatory. We are not at all in this pattern because we do not sell a runner. The principle in cycling is to honor your contract to the end “. Even when they concern big names in this sport, like Christopher Froome, Peter Sagan or Nairo Quintana, transfers are not chargeable in cycling.

The runners wait to be free from any contract to engage with the team of their choice or extend with theirs. This is why the contracts are generally short, even if Philippe Raimbaud observes a tendency to lengthen: “The basic contracts are two years. But Tadej Pogacar signed a relatively long contract (6 years) and some teams have young people sign slightly longer contracts to train them and take advantage of their emergence”.





Mathieu Van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar on the Tour de France, June 27. (DANIEL COLE / POOL)

According to the regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI), the cycling “transfer window” does not officially open until August 1 each season. “But this story of August 1st is a bit of a myth “, confesses Philippe Raimbaud, who is in constant discussion with the teams. “They get information from the agents to know until when a rider under contract, if he is starting to change team, what is his sporting project… “, he explains.

A practice that does not approve of Jean-René Bernaudeau, the manager of TotalEnergies, not very adept at discussions with agents: “It’s very disturbing because some of my riders are approached a year before the end of their contract, when there is a season to go. It is very unpleasant. I don’t do to others what I don’t like being done to me. I like runners who call me and take their destiny in hand. I work a lot at direct relationships “.

Much to Jean-René Bernaudeau’s regret, the number of agents has continued to increase in recent years. “In 2002, when I started, there were already agents, not many, for big riders, but now there are more and more because cycling is becoming international. Today, three quarters of runners have one “, says Christophe Le Mevel, a former professional cyclist who has become an agent himself. Young runners, sometimes still amateurs, now hire the services of an advisor: “Many have understood that having an agent by their side is not a guarantee of becoming professional, but a good way to save time and avoid big mistakes “, explains Philippe Raimbaud.

Hugo Toumire, 20, recently called on his services. Vice-champion of France in the junior time trial in 2019, he needed advice before entering the professional world: “I arrived in a world that I did not know too much and no one around me comes from the world of cycling. I received several offers and that’s exactly why I needed an agent, to get advice. Alone, I might have done something stupid. Instead, we sat down, we discussed, I listened to him to avoid accepting offers from teams that are not stable. “ The young rider has therefore joined Cofidis, with whom he will become professional in 2022. He feels that the use of an agent has accelerated his rise to professionalism: “It saves time, it allows you to avoid mistakes and to go in a team that would not have suited me, it allows you to flourish faster “.





The biggest “blow” of the “transfer window” was surely achieved by TotalEnergies, which attracted Peter Sagan, triple world champion on the road and sevenfold green jersey on the Tour de France. A runner of such size has an agent, with whom Jean-René Bernaudeau had to discuss: “His agent put us in touch, then things went well between Peter and me. I met him, he wanted to come. He was at the end of his contract and wanted to change teams. It worked through relationships. His agent simply formalized things and took care of the administration.

Between the negotiations or the renewal of contracts and the management of the extra-sporting part, the agents take care of all the administrative formalities. “I think the agent has to be a kind of big brother. In cycling, riders can have salaried or self-employed contracts. When they are self-employed, they have to have their own company and they have to be able to invoice. the team in which they evolve. We have to reassure them about their rights, their obligations. And when you are a runner, you mainly think about cycling, so we take care of the rest “, explains Christophe Le Mevel.

He himself had had a bitter experience when he signed for the American Garmin team, with an agent little involved, and now makes it a point of honor to support his riders in their careers and give them the benefit of his experience. : “With all his years in cycling, I know the riders and the managers relatively well. If I had a runner who wanted to join TotalEnergies for example, I would advise him to call Jean-René Bernaudeau directly, and then I would deal with the contract with him “.

In addition to negotiating the contract and the rider’s salary, agents also negotiate participation in certain races. Philippe Raimbaud is Bryan Coquard’s agent, who joined Cofidis training after four years with B&B Hotels: “Bryan was very good in his team but he wanted to get guarantees that he would regularly participate in the biggest races in the world. That’s why he opted for a World Tour team (the first international level).” However, these guarantees to run on certain events are generally not written directly into the contract, due to possible falls and states of poor shape which could prevent the athlete from participating in them.

It’s official : @bryancoquard , one of the best active French sprinters, signs with us for 2 years! # cofidis2022 – Team Cofidis (@TeamCOFIDIS) August 13, 2021

Unlike football, where agents take a commission on a player’s transfer amount or a signing bonus, their counterparts of cycling are remunerated by a percentage of the rider’s gross salary, for a much lower sum. Still, that hasn’t stopped Jorge Mendes, one of the best-known footballing agents, who notably manages the careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Angel Di Maria, from taking an interest in cycling.

At the start of 2021, his company Polaris Sports joined forces with the Corso Sports agency to look after the interests of two Portuguese riders, Joao Almeida and Ruben Guerreiro. However, the operation of the cyclist “transfer window” is very far from that of the round ball, and its players wish to dissociate themselves from it as much as possible. “I wish we never went to the football model. Runners are not a company’s asset. Trading is inconceivable to me. I’m not saying it won’t happen in the cycling, but I won’t accept it. I find it very unhealthy to sell, it shocks me. We don’t buy, we recruit “, says Jean-René Bernaudeau.

Currently free runners do not have a deadline to enter a new team. Contracts are therefore still being negotiated with certain formations, which continue to shape their squad for the start of next season.