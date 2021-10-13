From Erbil to Sinjar, the difficult return of the displaced from the war against Daesh

STORY – Four years after its victory against the terrorist group, Iraq must manage the return of these displaced people, numbering around 1.3 million, by the end of 2020.

Every morning, Doctor Hussein Rasho walks past his father’s “madafa”, the guesthouse where neighbors and friends came to discuss anything and everything over hot tea. “It’s a real trauma, he said, to see it reduced to a pile of rubble. “

This young doctor was one of the first to return, in 2017, to his village of Dogri, at the foot of Mount Sinjar, in northern Iraq, which had just been freed from the bloodthirsty yoke of Daesh. Before leaving, the jihadists had dynamited most of the houses in this locality, populated by Yazidis, this Kurd-speaking minority with distant Iranian origins, victims of a genocide on August 3, 2014, when the Islamic State seized the region. of Sinjar.

Before Daesh, Dogri had 1,000 inhabitants. Today, they are only a hundred. How to get back to a ghost village? Mines threaten those who dare to relocate there. In the houses still standing, the furniture was most often