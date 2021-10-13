From “Fakir” to “Debout les femmes”, François Ruffin in “Le Monde”

La France Insoumise deputy Francois Ruffin, on September 21, 2020, came to support the employees of the Bridgestone tire plant in Béthune (Pas-de-Calais), in the fight against the closure of the site announced a week earlier. DENIS CHARLET / AFP

THEhe deputy-reporter François Ruffin returns to the screens. Stand up women!, the parliamentary road movie he directed with Gilles Perret, will be released in theaters on October 13. Followed by his sidekick, camera on his shoulder, the rebellious elected official of the Somme goes to meet home helpers, housekeepers, carers, these “bond” trades who barely earn the minimum wage and are in First line. It was first as a troublemaker journalist that François Ruffin appeared, in 2001, in the columns of the World.





In his hometown, Ruffin, a humanities student, launched his fanzine, Fakir, for two years, when Jean-Paul Dufour recounts the young journalist’s legal standoff against the first deputy mayor of Amiens. The paper is short, but it is clear that François Ruffin already makes each legal hearing a sounding board … “At first, the ‘business’ side didn’t really appeal to me. What interests me is the media conditioning ”, then mischievously lets Dufour the one who has just joined the CFJ, the prestigious Parisian journalism school.

He came out two years later with his first book under his arm, The Little Soldiers of Journalism (Les Arènes, 2003). A firebrand that tells from the inside “Very critically the teaching methods of the Training Center for Journalists”. On March 4, 2003, Laurence Girard, Daniel Psenny and Frédéric Lemaître devote a full page to it in the company section. Frédéric Lemaître, not necessarily seduced by his young colleague, already sees Ruffin as a “Militant more than[un] observer “ and thus concludes his column: “Accompanied by vitriolic caricatures, the book has the force of well-written pamphlets. (…) By trying too hard to prove, the author ends up falling into the trap he denounces: simplicity. “

“Fast, cultured, smart”

In the years that followed, François Ruffin turned out to be a graphomaniac (a dozen books in less than ten years), and The world, sometimes runs into dead ends. Until he reappeared on screens, metamorphosed into “French Michael Moore”. The image was born under the pen of Jacques Mandelbaum, who, in February 2016, covered with overwhelming enthusiasm the release of his manifesto film, Thanks boss !, insolent documentary comedy where “François Ruffin denounces the consequences of the relocation policy of the LVMH group”. An enthusiastic criticism, coupled with a contrasting portrait of Ruffin in “Knight without fear and without remorse”, signed Laurent Carpentier.

