Frustrated, James Harden breaks the silence and reacts to the new shock on Kyrie!

Just over 24 hours after the announcement of Kyrie Irving’s dismissal from the Nets, James Harden had the heavy task of dealing with the media on Wednesday. Far from evading the subject, the Bearded man gave his feelings… and revealed that he has not spoken to his teammate since the famous decision.

Does Kyrie Irving have the support of his Nets teammates in the storm he is going through? Not so sure. While the roster displayed flawless unity and a strong will to battle it out and go for the title this season, Uncle Drew’s decision rocks ship Brooklyn. After the franchise announcement Tuesday night to dismiss Uncle Drew, no player in the workforce has reacted on social networks.

But this Wednesday, James harden was on duty in front of the press, and he obviously brought up the situation. Here is almost all of his words, everyone will read between the lines:

Kyrie believes in what he believes and he doesn’t budge one iota. We all love Kai, but we’ve got a job to do. And I, personally, still want to win a league title as much.



James Harden pissed off by Kyrie Irving?

I feel like the whole franchise sees it the same way, and that we are a collective, united group. So we will continue to move forward and do our best every day in this direction. We still have 2 very good leaders (himself and KD, note).

The message is clear: things are what they are, and the time is not to procrastinate on the Brooklyn side. Harden, who did not publicly support Irving’s choice during his stint in the press, also revealed that the locker room “had group discussions” on the case, but that he had no impact in the decision by owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks to sideline Irving.

At the very end of the press briefing, finally, the ex-MVP revealed that he had not tried to contact Irving since the news broke. And given his body language on the footage, several fans are already deducing that The Beard is rather annoyed by the former Cavs’ pranks:

James Harden has not spoken with Kyrie Irving since the decision was made for him to be away from the Nets. pic.twitter.com/hoq2YVVAKc – Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 13, 2021

Reporter: “Have you spoken to Kyrie since the announcement?” “ Harden: “Please repeat? “ Reporter: “You spoke to Kyrie dep …” Harden (cuts): “No, I didn’t speak to him”

Visibly a little worn out by the complex situation and by the endangering of what the Nets had dreamed of for the coming season, James Harden was the first to react to the last episode of the interminable Irving soap opera. Kevin Durant should not be long in imitating him …