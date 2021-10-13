Gabby Petito, the young American traveler, was strangled

Jeenah Moon via Reuters Tribute panels to Gabby Petito in Holbrook, New York, United States on September 26, 2021.

UNITED STATES – Young traveler Gabby Petito, whose disappearance has caused a stir in the United States, died of strangulation and her death is a homicide, announced this Tuesday, October 12, the forensic doctor who supervised his autopsy.

“The cause of death is strangulation and it is homicide,” said Dr. Brent Blue, of Teton County in Wyoming, where the body of the 22-year-old was found on September 19.

She was killed three to four weeks before her body was found near Grand Teton National Park, he added without giving further details of the autopsy.

Her ex-boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is actively sought by the authorities but remains untraceable.

Described as “person of interest in the investigation”, he was charged with fraudulent use of a bank card.