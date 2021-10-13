Gaël Monfils leaves Kevin Anderson to challenge Alexander Zverev in the eighth at Indian Wells

In the round of 16, Monfils will challenge Alexander Zverev. A great challenge. His last victory against a Top 10 dates back to March 2019, in the first round in Dubai against Marin Cilic (10th). “After the game, I went to do services for ten minutes to find the timing, said the Frenchman after his victory. Against Anderson, I had a fair solid game, where I wasn’t really aggressive. I can do better. He takes risks, I see he misses shots, suddenly it’s never easy to find the right balance. I did the right thing, I tried to move it a bit … What bothered me is that it’s really harder to get the ace, the balls become huge, very quickly. I started to lose control in my throw when I wanted to change things to serve better. At night, it’s really slow. “