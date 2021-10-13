Gaël Monfils leaves Kevin Anderson to challenge Alexander Zverev in the eighth at Indian Wells

At the same (great) age, 35, Gaël Monfils still gives the impression of being in better shape than Kevin Anderson. More constant in the exchanges, well adjusted to the passing, the French did not take excessive risks by playing the game of cat and mouse with the great South African. Who ended up more often than not making the mistake.
It was not all easy, far from it. Monfils, if he put on an impressive smash drop from just outside, was not efficient enough on the serve (9 aces, but 11 double faults and 58% from first balls) to roll out. Hence quite baroque games.
Including the one at 6-5 when serving to win the first round, when he had just failed in this mission at 5-4. In this twelfth game, Monfils, committing three double faults, had to save three 6-6 balls before painfully concluding with his fourth set point after failed attempts on badly felt attacks.
The last game, at 5-2 in the second set, was not bad either: despite four double faults, the Frenchman managed to save two more break points, an area in which he excelled, conceding in the end only one in ten.
“I put myself in the situation to replay against big players. The more I play, the more I hope to titillate them. Why not just try to beat them? “
In the round of 16, Monfils will challenge Alexander Zverev. A great challenge. His last victory against a Top 10 dates back to March 2019, in the first round in Dubai against Marin Cilic (10th). “After the game, I went to do services for ten minutes to find the timing, said the Frenchman after his victory. Against Anderson, I had a fair solid game, where I wasn’t really aggressive. I can do better. He takes risks, I see he misses shots, suddenly it’s never easy to find the right balance. I did the right thing, I tried to move it a bit … What bothered me is that it’s really harder to get the ace, the balls become huge, very quickly. I started to lose control in my throw when I wanted to change things to serve better. At night, it’s really slow. “
“In any case, I put myself in the situation to replay against big players, he concludes. The more I play, the more I hope to titillate them. Why not just try to beat them? I recently played Rublev, Sinner, this is Zverev, a big game. I’m going to try to be more aggressive, for sure, try to serve better … I feel good in general, but I know that I can play better. I don’t think I’m playing very well, but I adapted well to the conditions here when I came out of Sofia. “