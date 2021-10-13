News tip Genshin Impact 2.2, Aloy 5 * available for free on PC / Mobiles: how to get it and complete your web event?

After a period of exclusivity on PS4 and PS5, Aloy is now arriving on PC and mobile, here’s how to collect it and earn free first gems thanks to its exclusive web event.

With the arrival of version 2.2 of Genshin Impact, the exclusivity period also ends. from Aloy, the heroine of Horizon: Zero Dawn and the future Horizon Forbidden West. It is therefore the first character resulting from a collaboration to be able to walk in the world of Teyvat. And to celebrate her availability, a web event about her is available. Let’s see this together.

Nothing’s easier. It’s in your … mailbox. By logging in, go see your mail through the menu to find Aloy in a letter named “Exclusive character rewarded on the PlayStation – Aloy platform”, provided you have reached at least level 20 adventure.

Description of Aloy in Genshin

Aloy is a type character Cryo who wields the bow. In particular, it can throw gel bombs that explode on impact. The peculiarity of the latter is that it has no constellation nowadays. Will they happen later? For now, here is the list of his skills, and the materials required to awaken him to level 90, in addition to improving his skills.

Aloy normally comes with his weapon, the Predator bow. However, if you are playing on PC or IOS / Android, you will not receive it. Indeed, this bow is an exclusive Playstation. You can still get it back if you decide to log in with your account on PS4 or PS5 by following our guide: how to get the Predator Arc for PC and mobiles.

Note that even if you collect the bow, its special ability will only activate if you play on PS4 / PS5.

The “Aloy Exploration Journal” web event

a Genshin Impact web event is available to celebrate Aloy’s arrival. Start by clicking on the link to the vent and log in with your MiHoYo account.





Click on start exploration, and once on the map, press the circle with to explore marked below. Then press the 2 circles that appeared next to it, to raise your exploration gauge.

Keep going until you get to the final fight, which will materialize as a question. Just answer A – Its head and core to defeat your enemy, and thus complete the exploration. Click on the bottom right to retrieve 10 primo-gems and one shivada crystal fragment.

Remember to come back at least 2 times, to complete the other two explorations and thus recover 30 primo-gems additional.

And don’t forget to click on the share link at the top right to recover 20,000 moras