Genshin Impact 2.2: How to access the new island of Tsurumi and clear the fog

A new island, Tsurumi Island, has appeared in the Inazuma region on Genshin Impact with the arrival of the highly anticipated 2.2 version … Find out how to access it and solve its main puzzle with our Genshin Impact guide.

Tsurumi Island is therefore the new island available on Genshin Impact, among other new features in this version 2.2 of MiHoYo’s successful free-to-play game. And of course, you probably want to visit it and take care of all those chests and other mysteries that are just waiting for you. But where is it located? How to get rid of the fog that hangs over this new island of Tsurumi? Let’s see how to do it.

Find Tsurumi Island in Genshin Impact 2.2 and clear the fog

Start by talking to Catherine in the Inazuma City. She will tell you about this new island and send you to chat with Sumida





Chat with her. The latter will then send you to speak with Kama at the port of Inazuma. Talk to him- and here you are on Tsurumi Island

Go activate the Statue of the Seven, however, you will notice that a heavy fog covers Tsurumi Island and prevents you from seeing properly.

To make it disappear, simply follow the quest marker on your map. Once you get on it, much of the fog will clear away, allowing you to explore however you see fit.