Genshin Impact 2.2: new free Primo-Gemmes promo code available! (October 2021)

On the occasion of the release of Genshin Impact, version 2.2, the game developers of MiHoYo are in a generous mood and offer you to collect free Primo-Gems, the main currency in the game that allows you to perform weapon and character summoning wishes, using a Genshin Impact promo code free.

BSPD3ZRXU985 – 60 Prime Gems and 10,000 Mora

To use the promo code, go toofficial website code entry interface from Genshin Impact if you play on PC or smartphones. On PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, open the main game menu then select the settings menu (toothed cog icon) and navigate to the input interface there.





The 60 Primo-gems and 10,000 Moras offered by the free promo code will be delivered to your in-game mailbox and all you have to do is retrieve them by pressing the corresponding button. You will then be a little richer, which will help you decide whether to summon on the new Genshin Impact 2.2 banners before setting out to explore the new island of Tsurumi.