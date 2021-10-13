Gérald Darmanin announces the opening of an investigation into the reception of victims of sexual violence at the Montpellier police station

Two weeks after the appearance of the hashtag #doublepeine, denouncing the poor care of victims of sexual assault in the police and gendarmerie premises, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced Tuesday, October 12 in front of the deputies the opening of an investigation on the reception of the victims of sexual violence at the police station of Montpellier.

“It has been reported to us that questions have been asked that have nothing to do with the fact that we have been the victim of sexual assault, he justified. I asked (…) to the new DCSP [direction centrale de la sécurité publique] to go see what happened. We will draw all the consequences. But, I’m like everyone else, I only do it once I have a clear and precise foundation. “

The Montpellier police station was the first to be implicated in a series of tweets published by the feminist activist Anna Toumazoff at the end of September. “We ask rape victims if they have enjoyed”, “We explain to rape victims that a person who has been drinking is necessarily consenting”, “We refuse to receive rape victims because of their outfit”, she explained.

“Seven out of ten women who file a complaint tell bullshit”

These tweets had sparked a wave of testimonies on many other French police stations, gathered under the hashtag #double penalty. “If we stopped all the bad fuckers, we wouldn’t get away with it”, “It just had to be a quick hit that you weren’t very proud of”, “anyway, seven out of ten women who file a complaint are telling bullshit”, can we read on the site doublepeine.fr, which gathers testimonies.





Initially, the prefect of Hérault, Hugues Moutouh, had published a press release condemning “With firmness the defamatory remarks made recently on social networks”, adding that, “Faced with this new irrelevant public attack, the interior ministry reserves the right to take legal action”.

In addition to this announcement of the opening of an investigation, Mr. Darmanin announced that the Ministry of the Interior would test a device that will allow the police to collect complaints from victims of domestic violence from others who do not wish to, through ” fear “, go to a police station. The list of departments concerned by the experiment will be determined “In the coming days”, specified the entourage of the minister.

Filing a complaint at the hospital, set up within the framework of the Grenelle on domestic violence, is already being tested and should soon be extended to the whole of the territory.