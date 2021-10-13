More

    Ghost Recon Frontline: To get your hands on it, you’ll have to wait!

    Technology


    Game news Ghost Recon Frontline: To get your hands on it, you’ll have to wait!

    Announced last week, Ghost Recon Frontline is billed as a 100% multiplayer experience. Developed in Bucharest, the title should be approached from tomorrow. Unfortunately, we will still have to wait.

    Ghost Recon Frontline: To get your hands on it, you'll have to wait!

    When Ubisoft unveiled Ghost Recon Frontline, it was pointed out that a test would be offered to a certain number of players selected after registration from October 14th. But on the eve of the opening of the test servers, the studio backtracked and announced postpone this phase to an indefinite date. The reasons for this delay have not been disclosed at the moment, so impossible to know if the mixed reception of the title is in question or not. The news was spread through the title’s official Twitter account, quite succinctly:


    We decided that it was better to postpone the closed testing phase for Ghost Recon Frontline. The development team is committed to creating the best possible experience. We will share details on the new date for the testing phase as soon as we can. Thank you for your support.

    To read also

    Profile of MalloDelic, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through MalloDelic, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleRayan Cherki’s paradoxical start to the season
    Next articleMatthieu Delormeau balances in TPMP on the behavior of a very famous singer!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC