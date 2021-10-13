Ghost Recon Frontline: To get your hands on it, you’ll have to wait!

Announced last week, Ghost Recon Frontline is billed as a 100% multiplayer experience. Developed in Bucharest, the title should be approached from tomorrow. Unfortunately, we will still have to wait.

When Ubisoft unveiled Ghost Recon Frontline, it was pointed out that a test would be offered to a certain number of players selected after registration from October 14th. But on the eve of the opening of the test servers, the studio backtracked and announced postpone this phase to an indefinite date. The reasons for this delay have not been disclosed at the moment, so impossible to know if the mixed reception of the title is in question or not. The news was spread through the title’s official Twitter account, quite succinctly:





We decided that it was better to postpone the closed testing phase for Ghost Recon Frontline. The development team is committed to creating the best possible experience. We will share details on the new date for the testing phase as soon as we can. Thank you for your support.

