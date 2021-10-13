“Glass exploded!” : Rayane Bensetti’s house ransacked by two men … The damage in pictures!

Sacred mishap for Rayane Bensetti! On social networks, the 28-year-old actor most often shares his joie de vivre and good humor. But this Wednesday, October 13, 2021, it is his fed up that he publishes, always with a touch of humor. In story on Instagram, the ex-great accomplice of Denitsa Ikonomova, with whom he won Dance with the stars (season 5, in 2014), gets loose.

“Friends, the life of an artist, that’s mostly it! It is to go from the Casino de Paris to what you are going to see. Do you say that since April, there is work at home, i don’t even know why. And each time it’s this puppet who comes to ‘repair’ with his incompetent friend. Tell yourself that from the moment they finish the work, it’s always worse than before their passage. So they come and go and keep coming back“, writes the interpreter of Diego in the successful film Tamara.





And to share videos of these famous works at his home. In the images, two workers are sanding the wood of a large window, carrying it and then seeming to try to put it back where it was. All to the sound of sarcastic music reminiscent of a circus act. “Basically, it was just to change the silicone on the window because the water was coming in … And then these two bullet holes had a genius idea to put back the window that they did not need to remove…“, launches Rayane Bensetti, while the two men place the window on two glass bottles. Unsurprisingly, everything is exploding ! “We knew it was a shitty idea. Obviously we knew it“, regrets the actor.

And the show doesn’t end there. One of the two workers begins to sweep the floor, filled with pieces of glass, necessarily. “He used the hammer to push the glass into the shovel“, notes Rayane Bensetti, visibly distraught by the situation.”I admit that at the beginning I said to myself: ‘Rayane, they ransack your house but that’s okay, keep smiling. ‘ Except that glass exploded all over i have my dog ​​walking on it and they are destroying the ground that I posed myself“, he continues ready to crack.

A circus act that no longer amuses him! Hoping that neither his dog nor anyone gets hurt …