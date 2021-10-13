global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Resumption of growth in the United Kingdom –

The United Kingdom saw its activity pick up again with a growth of 0.4% in August, particularly in tourism, restaurants, art and entertainment, thanks to the lifting of all health restrictions linked to the pandemic. However, GDP remains 0.8% lower compared to its pre-pandemic level.

– Persistently congested global ports –

The congestion affecting ports worldwide and which recently forced several container ships to divert from England to European ports will last another 6 to 9 months, the British Ports Association told AFP on Wednesday. (BPA).

This situation which has lasted “for more than a year” is linked to the disruption to global traffic caused by the pandemic and “will last for another 6 to 9 months,” said Mark Simmonds, director of external affairs at BPA. the blockage is not specific to the United Kingdom and the situation “is much worse in China and the United States”.

– London appeals to the G7 –

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will call on the G7 Finance, which meets Wednesday in Washington and which he chairs until the end of the year, to better “coordination” to make supply chains ” more resilient “.

Global supply problems, which stem in particular from increased demand for transport with the post-pandemic recovery, particularly hit the United Kingdom, where they are made worse by Brexit.





– The health pass required to work in Italy –

The health pass becomes compulsory from Friday in Italy for all public and private employees, a measure supposed to encourage vaccination but which faces the opposition of millions of employees.

– Towards an extension of the health pass in France –

The controversial bill extending until July 31, 2022 the possible use of the health pass in France is presented Wednesday in the Council of Ministers.

Although the Covid epidemic is receding in most of the territory, the executive wants to avoid being accused of foresight.

– End of the state of emergency in Reunion –

The French island of Reunion is emerging from the state of health emergency that was declared on July 13 due to the increased circulation of the coronavirus, the government said.

The decree putting an end to it must be ratified on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers.

– More than 4.8 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,861,478 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources, Wednesday at 10:00 GMT.



The United States is the most bereaved country with 716,479 dead, followed by Brazil (601,398), India (451,189), Mexico (282,773) and Russia (219,329).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.