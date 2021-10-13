Global warming: how Google and Youtube intend to fight against disinformation

New step in the fight against disinformation and the propagation of “fake news” on the Internet: since Thursday, October 7, 2021, a new regulation introduced by Google and Youtube prohibits advertisements as well as the monetization of content that “contradict the well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change“, under the terms of the updated rules for advertisers.

A measure against climate skeptics

It is therefore not only a question of banning false advertisements broadcast when watching videos on Youtube, but also of blocking potential revenue for content creators belonging to the climate-skeptic movement. Those who claim that climate change does not exist or who deny global warming will therefore no longer receive a dime via Youtube.

If such a measure has been put in place, it is above all because advertisers – and users – no longer wish to be associated with content that contradicts, for example, the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. “Advertisers just don’t want their ads to appear alongside this kind of content. And publishers and creators don’t want ads that make these claims on their pages or videos.”, has thus justified the American giant.

Fight against all fake news

This new measure is in line with the anti-fake news policy of Google and Youtube, often singled out for relaying, or even highlighting, problematic content. Before global warming, the Californian group had already tackled the problem of fake health news, in particular at the level of anti-vaccine content against Covid-19.

Since October 2020, Youtube says it has deleted more than 130,000 videos for “violation of YouTube Covid-19 vaccine regulations”. At the end of September 2021, Youtube went further: now, the platform will remove any content indicating that vaccines approved by health authorities are dangerous or cause significant harm to those vaccinated.

