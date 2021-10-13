good news for Ancelotti, a puzzle finally solved

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

Good news for Carlo Ancelotti! With Real Madrid due to face Athletic Bilbao this weekend and Atlético Madrid, Granada, the Supreme Sports Council has authorized La Liga to postpone their matches in order to preserve the health of South American internationals from both. Madrid giants.

A resolution that was signed by José Manuel Franco, the president of the Superior Sports Council. In addition, while the two teams play Tuesday in the Champions League, their match was initially scheduled for Saturday while the South Americans still play on the night of Thursday to Friday which leaves less than 24 hours of rest. Important to note that this rule had already been put in place for the matches of the 4th day between Sevilla FC and Barça and Villarreal and Alavès.

# ÚLTIMAHORA 🚨 El CSD aplaza el Real Madrid – Athletic y el Granada – Atlético 🔗 https://t.co/hAqAuuQ3OF pic.twitter.com/Tk2bGBs1ZO

– Diario AS (@diarioas) October 13, 2021