Greenpeace concern after Emmanuel Macron’s announcement

The Head of State wants to make this exploration one of the pillars of the “France 2030” plan.

“We must not leave a large part of the globe in the dark”. Here are the words spoken by Emmanuel Macron this Tuesday, October 12 in front of some 200 business leaders and students at the Élysée. During the presentation of his plan “France 2030”, which provides for an investment of 30 billion euros over five years to boost the industrial and technological competitiveness of the country, the Head of State made the exploration of the seabed a priority.

If twelve men have already set foot on the moon, the depths of our own planet remain largely unexplored and unknown. Thus, nearly two billion euros will be devoted to the exploration of the seabed and space.

Research Laboratory

This is “an extraordinary lever for understanding living things, accessing certain rare metals, understanding the functioning of new innovation ecosystems,” said Emmanuel Macron. With so many unknowns, the bottom of the seas and oceans seems like a real research laboratory.

Several thousand meters deep, with pits culminating at 10,000 meters, the seabed is full of mysteries. Today there are 250,000 living underwater species while there are probably between one and ten million, estimates Jean-Marc Daniel, director of the department in charge of deep sea exploration at Ifremer (the French research institute for the exploitation of the sea), in comments reported by FranceInfo.

Lack of oxygen, extremely low temperatures, total darkness, high pressure… The extreme conditions provided by the seabed can allow innovative scientific experiments, particularly in terms of health.

“France is the second maritime power in the world,” continued Emmanuel Macron. In front of the United States, it also has the largest Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the world through its overseas territories. Some of these areas arouse significant greed for the resources they abound.





Worries

Indeed, the seabed contains polymetallic nodules rich in minerals such as nickel, cobalt or manganese. These resources are increasingly in demand, in particular because they are used for the manufacture of electric batteries.

“I can already hear the debate to come. I am not talking about exploitation, I am talking about exploration”, added Emmanuel Macron very quickly. But for many environmental protection NGOs, there is only one step between exploration and exploitation. Deep-sea mining does not currently exist. On the other hand, research institutes such as Ifremer in France or private companies carry out exploration operations, provided they are sponsored by a country.

NGOs opposed to seabed mining believe the threat is imminent. They call for better recycling of metals to meet growing demand or to develop new technologies for batteries. They also fear a lack of complete control over mining conditions at such depths.

“Nightmare”

For scientists, it is difficult to quantify the impacts of mining, in environments characterized by total darkness, cold, high hydrostatic pressure, limited food from the surface.

For Greenpeace, deep-sea mining would be “a nightmare”. The association points out in particular the risk of damage to marine life because of the machines and robots used for these activities. Conservationists also fear that these explorations weaken the natural processes that store carbon in the seabed and which therefore constitute a tool in the fight against climate change.

Like Greenpeace, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) passed a motion on September 8 calling for a moratorium on seabed mining. The text thus requires that the moratorium be in place until “rigorous and transparent impact assessments have been carried out” and “the effective protection of the marine environment is guaranteed”. During the vote, France abstained.