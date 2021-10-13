Harry and Meghan: this personality of the royal family with whom they could spend Christmas

After spending the first holiday season in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to celebrate Christmas in England. With a member of the British royal family.

Are the Sussexes preparing for their return to Britain? Since March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never set foot together in England. Although settled in California, where they now have their habits, they could yet leave the United States. According to the British media, it is likely that the Sussexes will decide to spend the holiday season in London, after having celebrated Christmas in Montecito last year. In these cases, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could therefore find a special member of the British royal family: Princess Eugenie. Because if others have still not digested their departure from the Crown, the cousin of the Duke of Sussex remains very close to the couple. First, because they have always had a close relationship. Then because she recovered their home from Frogmore Cottage. Finally, because Eugenie, like Meghan Markle, gave birth to a child this year.

For the Sussexes and Princess Eugenie, then, this would be the perfect opportunity for Lilibet and Archie to meet their cousin, little August. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California last year, they have reportedly remained close to Prince Harry’s cousin. It was also at her home that Archie and Lilibet’s father had quarantined when he returned to England to attend the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.. “Like Harry, Eugenie also struggled to define her own identity growing up., wrote the Sussex biographers in Finding Freedom. Harry has always been very open to his cousin about the women in his life. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest and a lot of fun … Not only do they trust each other, relatives have said Eugenie is a source of great advice. “

Harry and Meghan: their choice for the baptism of Lilibet

Outra-Atlantic, Meghan and Harry would therefore actively prepare a family return to England. But not to baptize their second child, as they had wished. In the Telegraph, experts from the British royal family claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not “will not baptize their daughter, Lilibet, in the UK” and should organize, instead, “an episcopal ceremony in Los Angeles”. However, the little girl, born on June 4, could be baptized by Bishop Michael Curry, who delivered the sermon at the couple’s wedding, and who is the head of the Episcopal Church. If the celebration takes place in the United States, it is not sure that the British royal family will make the trip. We will therefore have to wait a little longer for Queen Elizabeth II to meet her great-granddaughter …

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge