Has Microsoft abused its position to favor Teams? Brussels wonders

Seized by Slack, the European Commission seeks to know if the opening of an investigation for abuse of dominant position is justified concerning Microsoft Teams. The firm’s rivals in the collaborative messaging market are questioned.

Slack, corporate messaging, lodged a complaint against Microsoft in July 2020 with the European Commission. According to her, the software giant has abused its position in the market to benefit its own messenger, Teams. Indeed, Teams has been integrated into the Microsoft 365 collaborative suite (Office) and, benefiting from a favorable climate for the adoption of digital collaboration tools with the pandemic, Microsoft has thus been able to gain maximum market share for his messaging. As a result, Teams currently has more than 250 million active users, compared to around 10 million for Slack.

Taking up the subject, Brussels is considering formally opening an investigation targeting Microsoft. According to Reuters, collections of preliminary testimonies have started with the main rivals of Teams, such as Cisco, Google, Facebook or Zoom. Commission investigators are thus seeking to define what market share has really been captured by Microsoft since this integration of Teams into Microsoft 365 at the expense of its competitors.





They will also assess what this represents in terms of turnover, and analyze the consequences on investment or prices.

Soon the opening of an investigation?

The Commission wonders if Microsoft really promotes its own solutions, and questions the fate of data. Another question: is it normal that Teams is so difficult to uninstall for Microsoft 365 users? While it has failed to give new impetus to Skype, yet precursor, since its takeover in 2011 for $ 8.5 billion, Microsoft is doing everything it can to impose Teams (including in the new Windows 11).

A little forgotten by Brussels since its last conviction for abuse of a dominant position in 2013, Microsoft is back in the sights of the Commission with this new case. Commission which, in recent years, has made special efforts to investigate the practices of Apple, Facebook or Google.

For its part, Slack should take advantage of its takeover by Salesforce (announced in December 2020 for $ 27.7 billion) to boost its user base, knowing that its features will also be directly integrated into Salesforce tools.