Have you given up on deodorants with aluminum salts because of the risk of breast cancer? tell us

Do antiperspirants increase the risk of developing breast cancer? While the question has stirred and divided the scientific community in recent years, a new study led by Swiss researchers from the Fondation des Grangettes, the Hirslanden Oncology and Hematology Center at the Grangettes clinic, and the University of ‘Oxford, published in September in the journal International Journal of Molecular Sciences, alert on deodorants containing

aluminum salts and increased risks to develop breast cancer.





“The research carried out makes it possible to show that aluminum alters the DNA of cells by methods equivalent to those of recognized carcinogenic substances and thus confirms its carcinogenic potential”, states the Fondation des Grangettes in a statement. In doubt, in recent years, many people who have chosen to say goodbye to these effective antiperspirants, preferring more natural formulations and healthier for the body.

Is this your case? Have you decided to stop using deodorants containing aluminum salts? When did you start making this change? Was it motivated by the fear of increasing your risk of developing breast cancer? What type of deodorant did you choose instead (brand, homemade…)? Have you found a natural deodorant that is effective in preventing excessive sweating and bad odors? Was the transition quick and efficient? Tell us.