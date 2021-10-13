He builds a rotating house to please his wife

ARCHITECTURE – Yes, it is possible to watch the sunrise and sunset from the same window. This Bosnian proves it. Tired of doing more work to satisfy his wife’s wishes, Vojin Kusic has built a house that answers her problems, as shown in the video at the top of this article.

“I’ve had enough of his complaints and constant work,” he told Reuters. “I told him, I’m going to build you a rotating house so you can spin it any way you want.”

At 72 years old, Vojin Kusic got down to the task on his own, drawing inspiration from the work of Serbian scientists such as Nikola Tesla or Mihajlo Pupin. The construction of this unusual house, nestled on a plain in northern Bosnia, took six years.





The septuagenarian’s project was hampered by health concerns: “When I was in the hospital and had heart problems, I asked the doctors to try to extend my life for another year because that my project was only in my head, nobody would have known how to finish it because I did not draw it anywhere, ”he quipped to Reuters.

Vojin Kusic and his wife now have a view of the forest one day, then the cornfields or the river the next day. The house, placed on wheels, has several speeds of rotation. The entire tour can last between 22 seconds and 24 hours. Be careful not to lose the north.

Also on the Huffpost: A knight to the rescue to sell a house shaped like a fortified castle