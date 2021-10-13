Here it all begins (spoilers): Theo discovers Marta’s lies and takes a radical decision

On October 14 in Here it all begins, Deva sets things straight with Enzo, Mehdi and Hortense investigate and Marta confesses the truth about Naël …

In the Thursday, October 14, 2021 episode ofHere it all startede, Enzo (Azize Diabate) tries to find out if Deva (Kathy Packianathan) takes an interest in him. She replies that yes but she’s actually quite uncomfortable. Enzo will boast about Tom (Tom Darmon) who told him that Deva didn’t want him. But this one camps on his positions and repeats to Enzo that he will have warned him when Deva will reject him for good.. Very upset, Enzo posts negative comments about Tom on the networks. In progress, the tone rises between them. Deva steps in before they fight and confesses to Enzo that she doesn’t want to date him.

Teyssier (Benjamin Baroche) wants to make sure that Mehdi (Marvin Pellegrino) agrees to shut up in the face of Zechariah (Julien Alluquette). The apprentice cook replies that yes and that everything is going better between them. In truth, Mehdi is still suspicious of the new pastry chef and remains convinced that he is hiding something. Hortense (Catherine Davydzenca) offers to investigate with him. She asks the teacher questions about her career. Zechariah tells him about a man he worked with in the past. Hortense and Mehdi decide to find out about it. They find out he’s dead. It is therefore impossible that Zacharie collaborated with him before arriving at the institute. Mehdi and Hortense talk about their doubts about Zacharie at Eliott (Nicolas Anselmo) who decides to join their investigation.

Pink (Vanessa Demouy) asks Marta (Sarah Fitri) explanations regarding Nael but the latter sends him for a walk. Rose prevents him from taking the baby back. Marta finds Theo (Khaled Alouache) and Charlene (Pola Petrenko), they talk to him about Naël. They are delighted to welcome him into the family. The young woman is embarrassed, all the more so when Theo tells her about their future apartment. She goes back on the pretext that everything is going too fast. Theo is injured. In class, Marta hears that we talk about her and Naël. Under pressure, she confesses that she is not the mother of the baby. Rose returns to see her, Marta tells her that she lied because she is afraid of never having children. She has endometriosis. She is afraid that Theo will not forgive her for her lies. The latter learns the truth, he is furious. He decides to break up with her.To be continued in Here it all begins …

