his hypothesis on the next eliminated adventurers …

After his departure from Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Clémentine empties her bag on the attitude of certain adventurers. And is very pessimistic about the future of girls in this anniversary All-Stars.
the Girl power advocated by Coumba is indeed dead and buried! A 100% girls strategy that will not last long in Koh-Lanta, The Legend. And the first victims of this turnaround (and jackets) were precisely … adventurers! Something to ironize Cindy Poumeyrol or Clementine, just eliminated from the All-Stars of TF1. Before going to The island of the banished, “Clem the rage“was indeed very surprised to see Alexandra vote against her at the council or Alix also undermine the girls’ alliance. After having bowed to Ugo and Clémence Castel on The island of the banished, Clémentine came back for TV-Leisure on this stillborn strategy which could have serious consequences on the rest of the game …
“We will go out one after the other …”
Clémentine thus acknowledges having had “heartache“seeing landing on The island of the banished Candice Where Clemence Castel, two close friends whose kindness she praises. “We go through it one after the other but it’s done well for us, in the sense that some girls have decided to break the alliance. Me, from the start, I didn’t understand the strategic interest of doing that at all at that time …“Clementine laments before prophesying the continuation of the adventure.”For me, it’s just the boys who played really well and I can see the profile of the rest of the adventure very well: that is to say that we (girls, editor’s note) will come out one after the other! And the ones that will get closer to the boys the fastest will be the last to go out in my opinion …“
“I wouldn’t have done this for them“
A hypothesis that Candice shares point for point, during a live Instagram with Denis Brogniart after its elimination: “I think the girls weren’t sure on this one (the elimination of Clémence, editor’s note). The boys are united, even if they show it less. I don’t know how the rest of the adventure goes, but once we have reunified, from my viewpoint, it’s that they will meet up with each other, and that the girls, they will leave one by one. one, we’ll see if they made the right choice. I think it was not great of them to eliminate Clémence who, from the start, was in the hot seat. I wouldn’t have done this for them. “