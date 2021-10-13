how Alice Detollenaere found out she had cancer

Alice Detollenaere is releasing a book on Tuesday, October 12th about her fight against cancer, Healed by your love. She tells how she learned of her illness, following conflicting opinions.
That was more than two years ago now: in August 2019, Alice Detollenaere learned that she had breast cancer. A diagnosis which marks the beginning of a long fight against the disease, that the companion of Camille Lacourt recounts today in a book, Healed by your love, which appears this Tuesday, October 12 at Leduc editions. The young woman, mother of a little boy, tells about her journey and how it gave her the strength to stand up to the disease. Very surrounded, she was able to count on the support of her companion, who also takes advantage of the model’s book to declare a poignant message of love to her in the preface.
“You do not have the profile for cancer“, hears herself say Alice Detollenaere
Alice detollenaere remembers the difficult weeks during which she had to fight the disease. She also tells how, quite by accident, she discovered what was going to be diagnosed as cancer: “I put my left arm behind my head and with the fingertips of my right hand, I play absent-mindedly with the curve of my breast. Suddenly, I think I detect a small lump and suspend my gesture“. The young mother, motivated by a friend, will then go to see a doctor. The latter, performing a biopsy, taking a piece of tissue, is reassuring, as the model remembers. He then delivers:”In view of the information I have, you do not have the profile for cancer. I’m 99% sure of myself“.
“It is not benign“, recalls Alice Detollenaere
Unfortunately, the sequel will prove this doctor wrong. The one who is now fully enjoying her family life with her son remembers having to call another gynecologist, much more pessimistic: “My hands shake like leaves when I press the recall button (…). He stammers an answer of which I only understand one thing: it is not benign“. Alice Detollenaere is then lucid:”I’m not kidding myself I’m sure I have cancer“. Camille Lacourt also tells how he reacted to this announcement: “I know deep down that it’s cancer, the information has exploded like a firecracker that explodes when you don’t expect it: we jump, we gasp, ears whistle, we see blurryThe couple will then fight hand in hand against the disease, until the recovery of the young woman.