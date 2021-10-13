How and why Safran shows its muscles in space

In space, Safran is pumping up its muscles by initially bringing order to its activities (excluding ArianeGroup), which until now have been somewhat scattered throughout the group. The boss of Safran Electronics & Defense (SED) Martin Sion created this summer within SED a Space department, which has a turnover of 170 million euros and employs around 1,000 people (8 sites in France and three subsidiaries in abroad). This makes Safran the most important equipment supplier by weight in the space industry in France. A consolidation which clearly reveals new ambitions in space for Safran (excluding ArianeGroup). This orientation is fully in line with the strategy desired by the new CEO of Safran Olivier Andriès, who makes sovereignty one of his growth axes in defense and space activities.

“We want to be in the lead”, underlined Martin Sion during the inauguration of the extension of the Safran Data Systems plant in La Teste de Buch (€ 6.5 million investment), which notably manufactures sophisticated antennas for space surveillance (launchers and satellites). An entity that joins the new Space department.

This reorganization takes on its full meaning from an operational point of view in order to create commercial synergies between the combined activities and above all, at a time when space is on a good dynamic as evidenced by the many opportunities offered by NewSpace on the commercial level. “Space activities are booming”, moreover rejoiced the president of SED. Without forgetting finally the stimulus plan announced Tuesday by Emmanuel Macron and in which space holds its place. As the leading equipment supplier in the space industry, Safran will now use all its weight to benefit from this public funding. Especially since the group has already missed in early 2020 the train of the space plan for equipment manufacturers endowed with forty million and approved by the public authorities within the Cospace.

External growth ?

Alongside the Defense activities (around € 1 billion in revenue) and Avionics (around € 1 billion), this new department, headed by Safran Data Systems boss Jean-Marie Betermier, brings together four activities that were suffering so far from a “relative isolation” within the Safran group: space electronics and inertial navigation (defense and avionics division of Safran Electronics & Defense); high performance optics on board and on the ground (Safran REOSC); very high performance electric propulsion (Safran Aircraft Engines); radio frequencies and instrumentation (Safran Data Systems). Martin Sion and Jean-Marie Betermier shared “a vision” for Safran with a view to developing space activities. A vision validated by Olivier Andriès. It is done. And the rest? “Of course we want to grow up”, says the boss of the Space department.





Safran has ambitions but does not wish to trumpet it like Martin Sion, whose trademark remains discretion. Questioned by La Tribune, he does not refrain from looking at acquisitions of so-called sovereign nuggets to increase this new direction. Thus, many NewSpace start-ups could interest Martin Sion, provided of course that they leave them all their agility and flexibility. In the meantime, Jean-Marie Betermier can already rely on the good organic growth of Safran’s space activities: 6% per year for Safran REOSC and for Safran Data Systems, while propulsion activities are at the start of their growth.