How long will New World 1.0.2 maintenance take?

Update of the article at 8:30 p.m.

The bet is finally over for the EU servers, we were unfortunately the last to be able to enter the game.

Initial article

Update 1.0.2, available on October 13, will begin at 12 p.m. sharp for all New World servers. The servers should be back to normal around 5 p.m. The new patch note will implement the correction of the level of influence in the territories and the boar zone in the Tormented Shore, better management of reports by Easy Anti-Cheat as well as other bugs that you can find here.

The duration of this maintenance is approximately 5 hours, but it is always possible that there are delays for the reopening of the game.

[#NWSTATUS] We will be shutting down our servers at 12:00 PM CEST to roll out a new update (1.0.2). We expect a 5 hour downtime. Thanks for your patience and understanding! – New World FR (@PlaynewworldFR) October 13, 2021

However, don’t expect to see character transfer in this update : the developers are still working on this tool which as a reminder will be free for a period of 2 weeks. After these two weeks, the intraregion character transfer will be chargeable and no information has been revealed regarding its price.

And finally, the last Pirate Pack # 2 is available since October 12, so don’t forget to claim your free reward if you are an Amazon Prime member. A sword skin, a new emote as well as a set of company coats of arms are to be found in this Prime Gaming offer.



