How many caregivers are not vaccinated against Covid-19 when it is mandatory?

Professions affected by compulsory vaccination

The obligation of vaccination against Covid-19 is applicable for all the following persons, according to the public service:

– all staff (including administrative) of health establishments and army hospitals, medico-social establishments (nursing home, USLD, independent residences, disability structures with or without accommodation and including non-medical), social establishments attached to a health establishment (LHSS, LAM, CSAPA, CAARUD, CLAT, CEGGID);

– staff from health centers and houses and free information, screening and diagnostic centers;





– all the professions from Book IV of the Public Health Code, whether or not approved, and professions using titles (doctors, midwives, nurses, psychologists, osteopaths, etc.), as well as their employees (for example, secretaries doctors, dental assistants);

– students or pupils of establishments preparing for the exercise of health professions;

– home helpers intervening with people touching APA or PCH, as part of home services or as employees of private employers;

– personnel of medical transport companies (including taxis with agreements);

– firefighters (professionals and volunteers) from the fire and rescue services;

– civil security pilots and flight personnel providing care for victims;

– soldiers from units permanently assigned to civil security missions;

– members of approved civil security associations;

– staff from preventive medicine and health promotion services;

– personnel from occupational health services.