How Vladimir Putin pushes his mercenaries in Africa

DECRYPTION – France, which has been fighting the jihadists since 2014 through Operation Barkhane, is trying to oppose this interference from Moscow.

After Syria, Libya and the Central African Republic (CAR), Moscow now unashamedly assumes its strategy of influence in Africa. Next objective: Mali. On September 26, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Bamako had approached the “Private military companies” (SMP) to train its army and try to increase its security, threatened every day by jihadism and instability.

In New York, the Russian foreign minister admittedly claimed that Moscow was in no way involved and did not name Wagner’s group of mercenaries – but this omission did not fool anyone. We especially remember that, for the first time so clearly, the Russian minister recognized the role of these soldiers of fortune, who would be sponsored by Ilya Prigogine, a sulphurous businessman close to Vladimir Poutine. A “shadow army“, Even if it is less and less secret, on which the Russian power counts to defend its interests, in Syria,