“I couldn’t leave the nutty”, personalized covers offered on social networks

“I could not leave the hazelnut”. Like many fans of Olympique de Marseille, or not, it was out of the question for @ borgir89 to leave Mbappé on the cover of the FIFA 22 video game, released on October 1st. “Quite simply, I am an OM supporter and the game box is set up in a library at home. I did not want to display something in the colors of PSG at home, ”he explains.

This is the second year in a row, Kylian Mbappé has been chosen for the official cover of the EASports game, to the delight of PSG fans, and the dismay of his detractors. But they can turn to designers on social media, like @ BasileBiloFX. It offers no less than six of them bearing the image of the Olympique de Marseille, which can be downloaded free of charge.

Six versions on OM

“I had already seen that it was done, so I thought to myself why not try to do it. I first made a first version with the front, but I was asked to print them so I then made a true version of the real one, with the front and back ”, explains t -he.

A first version on Payet, then on other players. “I did six, one on Payet, one on Lirola, Milik, Nasri and Kamara. And I did one on Bernard Tapie a day before his death. The timing was deplorable because I would never have thought of doing a design for a tribute. It’s a bit like the guy who wants to recover the buzz, ”says BasileBiloFX. The most downloaded is that of Payet, “the player in form of OM, the one who represents the club the most”, followed by that of Kamara, and Bernard Tapie.

Kimpembe or Di Maria rather than Mbappé for PSG supporters

But these requests do not only concern supporters of Olympique de Marseille. As for @dimariiafrance, supporter of PSG, but not of the last cover of FIFA 22. “I simply do not like MBappé, and I am a fan of Di Maria”, he testifies.

“I have a lot of Algerians who ask me for covers with Marhez or Algeria. I also have a lot of Parisians who ask me for one on Kimpembe, rather than the official one from Mbappé. And also Barça fans ”, list BasileBiloFX. But he will be “satisfied” with the six already produced and will not do more. “There are even some who offer paid, but that never occurred to me,” he says.

Beyond BasileBiloFX, other designers also offer personalized covers, including @F_Edits, with more than 85,000 subscribers, specializing in covers with Premier League players. But the clubs are also involved, and OM offers its own cover directly on its website. But let’s face it, those of BasileBiloFX are more successful.